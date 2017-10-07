National Politics

Democratic activists gather in mountains to hear from Cooper

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 1:03 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Gov. Roy Cooper is joining other Democratic activists in the North Carolina mountains to energize the party faithful during their annual event.

About 300 people are expected to attend the state Democratic Party's Western Gala fundraiser Saturday night at an Asheville hotel, with the keynote address by the new governor. State party Chair Wayne Goodwin also will speak.

While Republicans continue to hold veto-proof majorities in the legislature, Democrats have been emboldened by Cooper's victory last November, strong campaign finance results earlier this year and judicial rulings striking down General Assembly maps. Cooper has been helping raise money for an effort to win majorities in the House and Senate by the close of the 2020 elections.

