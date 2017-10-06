FILE - In this July 19, 2017 photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. walks to his seat as he attends a luncheon with other GOP Senators and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. Flake’s re-election race is becoming a case study in the GOP’s convulsions between the establishment, a furious base, and angry donors.
National Politics

Arizona Sen. Flake's vulnerability feeds GOP Senate concerns

By ERICA WERNER and BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press

October 06, 2017 11:42 PM

PHOENIX

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake's re-election race is becoming a case study in the GOP's convulsions between the establishment, a furious base, and angry donors.

After bucking Donald Trump in a state the president won, Flake is bottoming out in polls.

Yet Republicans look like they may be stuck with a hard-core conservative challenger who some fear could win the primary but lose in the general election.

A White House search for a candidate to replace former state Sen. Kelli Ward in the primary appears to have hit a wall. And now conservatives want to turn Arizona into the latest example of a Trump Train outsider taking down a member of the GOP establishment.

