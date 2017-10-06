National Politics

2 stops on Ricketts manufacturing tour canceled due to fog

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 7:15 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

The Nebraska governor's office says it has canceled two planned stops on Gov. Pete Ricketts' manufacturing tour because of fog.

Ricketts was scheduled to visit Becton Dickinson in Holdrege at noon on Friday and Royal Engineered Composites in Minden at 1:30 p.m. The governor's office says the flights to both cities were canceled because of fog.

The tour is part of "Manufacturing Month" in Nebraska, a campaign with business and economic development leaders to recognize the state's second-largest industry.

