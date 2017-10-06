National Politics

Booker, Jackson, Barber are speakers at NAACP convention

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 12:45 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

A potential presidential candidate in 2020 and a former presidential hopeful are among the speakers at this weekend's North Carolina NAACP convention.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and the Rev. Jesse Jackson will address convention attendees at the Raleigh Convention Center. Jackson ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 1984 and 1988, while Booker is considered one of several current Democratic presidential aspirants.

Jackson will appear Friday, while Booker will speak at Saturday's "Political Action Luncheon" at the convention.

Outgoing state president the Rev. William Barber also will deliver his final "State of the State" address on civil rights Saturday. Barber was elected state president in 2005. He was the chief architect of non-violent demonstrations against Republican policies at the Legislative Building, leading to more than 1,000 arrests.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray 0:56

Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray
Modesto Fire and Police investigates chemical agent inside Vintage Faire Mall 0:32

Modesto Fire and Police investigates chemical agent inside Vintage Faire Mall

View More Video