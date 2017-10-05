Candidates for lieutenant governor debate in Richmond

National Politics

RICHMOND, Va.

The candidates for lieutenant governor in next month's elections in Virginia are scheduled for a debate.

Democrat Justin Fairfax and Republican Jill Vogel will face off Thursday evening in Richmond in a debate sponsored by the Virginia Bar Association. It is their second debate.

Fairfax is a former federal prosecutor. Vogel is a state senator from Fauquier County who has represented northwestern Virginia since 2008.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The lieutenant governor post often serves as a launching pad to run for governor. Lieutenant governors can also cast tiebreaking votes in the closely divided state Senate.

