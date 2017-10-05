National Politics

Louisiana man pleads guilty to theft of disaster aid

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 1:06 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to stealing disaster aid linked to last year's flooding in Baton Rouge.

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson says 65-year-old Joe W. Jones, of Baton Rouge, entered the plea Tuesday to theft of government funds in the amount of $13,806 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Amundson, in a news release, said Jones filed a fraudulent claim with FEMA seeking disaster assistance following the 2016 flooding that affected 12 parishes in south Louisiana. He says Jones filed for a home that he claimed was his primary residence at the time of the storm. But, Amundson's office says, Jones was living elsewhere and was renting the home to someone whose own FEMA application was delayed because of Jones' fraudulent claim.

A sentencing date is pending.

