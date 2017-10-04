Woman pleads guilty to bribing Mississippi ex-prison chief

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016, file photo, Teresa Malone, leaves the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., after pleading not guilty to federal charges she made regular payments to then state corrections head, Christopher Epps, over nearly four years. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, Malone entered guilty pleas to conspiracy and bribery charges that she paid kickbacks to the state's former corrections commissioner. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo