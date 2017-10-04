FILE This Friday Sept. 22, 2017 file photo shows Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for Virginia governor, gestures during an interview in Richmond, Va. The Libertarian candidate is polling in the single digits, not enough to win but enough to potentially alter the close contest between Republican Ed Gillespie or Democrat Ralph Northam.
National Politics

Libertarian candidate a longshot who could alter race

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press

October 04, 2017 7:00 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Long-shot candidate for governor Cliff Hyra likely won't win Virginia's race for governor — but he could still help decide who does.

The Libertarian candidate is polling in the single digits, not enough to win but enough to potentially alter the close contest between Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam.

Hyra says he's not worried about playing the spoiler. He says he's determined to "move the policy debate" on key issues such as criminal justice reform and preserving individual liberties.

Some supporters of both Gillespie and Northam have expressed concern that Hyra could pull critical votes away from either candidate.

Virginia's one of only two states electing new governors this year, and the swing state's contest is getting national attention as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump.

