Voters elect new mayor in Birmingham, replacing William Bell

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 4:00 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Alabama's most populous city has a new mayor.

Voters in the Birmingham mayor's race on Tuesday elected challenger Randall Woodfin over incumbent William Bell by a wide margin.

Al.com reports that 36-year-old Woodfin will be the youngest Birmingham mayor in the city's modern history. Woodfin is the youngest mayor since David Fox took office in 1893.

News organizations report that Woodfin got 58 percent of the votes over Bell's 41 percent, and that Bell conceded the race around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Bell had served as mayor since 2010.

Bell's staff said the new mayor will take office on Nov. 28.

