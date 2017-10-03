State asks town to address water system deficiencies

A Vermont town is heeding a request by state environmental officials to address deficiencies in their water system.
Officials issued a permit allowing Bethel to operate its water system last month, but required them to continuously operate their disinfection treatment facilities. The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2xfJIHX ) state officials set a number of compliance deadlines for the town to address these deficiencies.
Town Manager Greg Maggard said Friday that Bethel is not the only town to be behind in system maintenance, and they are working to fix up everything.
The state has said town officials must submit a plan for regular flushing of their water distribution system by Nov. 1.
Maggard says the town has already completed that plan, and officials are ahead of schedule on other deadlines.
Comments