Anchorage police restructure to combat uptick in crime

The Anchorage Police Department is restructuring some of its units to combat a recent increase in crime.
The restructuring is intended to make more investigative resources available to officers in the field, KTVA-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xZ0HCu) Tuesday.
The Police Department is making the changes in the wake of state Department of Public Safety and FBI figures that show various crimes in Alaska, including rape and robbery, are up despite declining national trends.
The Police Department's vice unit will be shifted from its Detective Division to its Crime Suppression Division, placing it under the same chain of command as the Community Action Policing team to streamline drug investigations. The suppression division will also receive a dedicated detective, who will act as a liaison with the Alaska Information Analysis Center to better examine data.
Police will also form an Investigative Support Unit, including eight officers and a sergeant, who will not have specific case assignments. Those officers will help detectives "serve search warrants, run surveillance, find witnesses, conduct long-term investigations, provide targeted high-intensity patrol enforcement, or react to major incidents," the police department stated.
"This is designed to kind of streamline the chain of command," Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll said. "Our intent is that intelligence sharing with our law enforcement partners will help APD determine trends and hot spots, and basically better be able to connect suspects to crimes."
