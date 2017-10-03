National Politics

Critics, supporters to debate NY constitutional convention

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 9:41 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Supporters and opponents of a possible constitutional convention in New York state are gathering for a forum on the question before next month's election.

Voters will decide in November whether they want to call a convention, where delegates would propose changes, or wholesale rewrites, to the state constitution. If a convention is held, voters would get the final say over any recommended changes.

Speakers for and against a convention will discuss the question Wednesday morning at a forum at The Albany Times-Union.

Supporters argue that a convention would give New Yorkers a golden opportunity to tweak their government to address corruption, campaign finance and government efficiency. But opponents worry that special interests could manipulate a convention to rewrite the state's governmental document to serve their own ends.

