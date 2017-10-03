National Politics

BLM wants land near national park included in oil lease sale

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 8:37 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

The federal government wants some land bordering Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota in an oil and gas lease sale.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Bureau of Land Management recommends including the 120-acre parcel in McKenzie County in the lease sale scheduled for March 2018.

BLM says its recommendation is consistent with the "administration's goals of promoting America's energy independence" and also follows approved resources management plans.

Park Superintendent Wendy Ross says in a letter to BLM that she's worried that the nearby oil development will affect the park's scenic beauty, natural sound, wildlife habitat and dark night skies.

The agency is accepting public comments through Oct. 30.

