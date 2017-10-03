National Politics

Report on Charlottesville violence expected by end of year

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 6:48 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

An attorney hired by the city of Charlottesville to evaluate its handling of white nationalist and Ku Klux Klan rallies has told city officials he will issue his report by the end of the year.

Tim Heaphy told the City Council Monday that his report will not be a "whitewash" to affirm decisions that were made. He said his report will be an attempt to objectively assess what happened.

A woman was killed during a white nationalist rally on Aug. 12 when a car plowed into a group of people at a rally where white nationalists and counterprotesters clashed.

Heaphy is the former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. He has faced questions about his ability to be objective in the case since he was hired last month.

