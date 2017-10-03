Autopsy: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

New Hampshire's attorney general says a man who pulled out a firearm during a confrontation with a police officer at a gas station died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, not from the officer's bullets.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced the cause of death for 46-year-old Joseph Mazzitelli following an autopsy on Monday.
Mazzitelli was stopped by an officer in Belmont on Saturday who recognized him as having outstanding warrants. Mazzitelli displayed his weapon and fired it at least once. The officer also fired shots.
The medical examiner's office says in addition to the self-inflicted gunshot wound, Mazzitelli suffered two additional gunshot wounds. The exact number and sequence of gunshots fired by Mazzitelli and the officer remains under investigation.
Mazzitelli was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Comments