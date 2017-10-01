NY members of Congress urge deportation of former Nazi guard

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8. Credit: Cristina Rayas, Alexa Ard, Natalie Fertig, and Julie-Ann McKellogg / McClatchy