National Politics

October 1, 2017 11:40 PM

NY members of Congress urge deportation of former Nazi guard

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York's entire congressional delegation has written a letter urging Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to deport a former Nazi concentration camp guard who currently lives in Queens.

The letter argues 94-year-old Jakiw Palij (PAH'-lee) should be deported from the U.S. The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2xUAq82 ) the letter is signed by all 29 members of Congress representing New York, both Democrat and Republican.

Department of Justice officials say Palij was a guard at the Trawniki (trahf-NEE'-kee) concentration camp in 1943. Palij said in 2003 he was forced to be a guard.

A federal judge removed Palij's citizenship in 2003, saying he falsified his immigration application.

In August, 21 members of New York's U.S. House delegation wrote a similar letter to Tillerson, urging him to expedite Palij's deportation.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Peace Officer Memorial Run 2:15

Peace Officer Memorial Run

Pause
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock 0:40

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots 2:02

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire 1:29

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire

Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in 1:32

Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing 0:36

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

  • Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

    Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8. Credit: Cristina Rayas, Alexa Ard, Natalie Fertig, and Julie-Ann McKellogg / McClatchy

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

View more video

National Politics