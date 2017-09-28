National Politics

Presiding judges for Maricopa, Pima counties reappointed

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 11:25 PM

PHOENIX

The top state court judges of Arizona's two most populous counties are being retained in their leadership posts.

Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales this week reappointed Janet Barton as Maricopa County Superior Court presiding judge and Kyle Bryson as Pima County Superior Court presiding judge.

Their current terms both run through next June 30 and their reappointments run through June 30, 2021.

Barton and Bryson were both first appointed presiding judge in their courts in July 2015. Both also were appointed as Superior Court judges in 2010 by then-Gov. Jan Brewer.

