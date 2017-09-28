Family dispute over farm lease sent back to judge

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has sent a family dispute over management of a Christmas tree farm back to judge to resolve challenges to a lease.
Last year, a judge ruled that Don Ross could continue leasing the 600-acre Rossview Farm in Concord from his parents, Wayne and Ruth Ross, against their wishes. The farm had shut down for a while during a family legal dispute.
In a brief and ambiguous plan drafted in 2006, Ross' parents said they planned for Don to take on management of the farm. The parents argued the lease was only for one year; Don Ross claimed it was meant to last until his parents died.
The state supreme court said Thursday a judge was wrong to conclude that the lease met a frauds statute and vacated the decision.
