Jumpsuit flushed down jail toilet causes raw sewage flood

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 2:29 AM

TOMS RIVER, N.J.

The Ocean County Justice Complex has sustained significant damage after a jail inmate flushed a jumpsuit down a toilet, causing the main sewer line to burst and flood the building.

The incident occurred Sunday night at the Toms River complex. The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2wYoLRM ) the raw sewage poured out of the burst pipes and into the ceilings and walls of various parts of the complex.

Ocean County Administrator Carl Block says they are insured for the damage but it has been a major inconvenience for the Superior Court's operation. A damage estimate was still being calculated as of Tuesday.

Block says he expects the complex to be somewhat normal by Friday.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy says he's been running his department from his official vehicle.

