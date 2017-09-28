EXCHANGE: FBI man finally has Operation Desert Storm medals

In this Aug. 25, 2017 photo, FBI Special Agent Casey Solana displays the medals he was awarded for his service during Operation Desert Storm at his office in Rockford, Ill. Nearly 26 years lapsed before Solana was able to show his children the medals he earned. The former Marine Corps veteran, an FBI special agent who works in the Rockford field office, said the prolonged process was due in part to a mistake when he was discharged from the Marines and to his own procrastination. But not having those medals and ribbons at home nagged at him. Rockford Register Star via AP Kristen Zambo