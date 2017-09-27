Alaska senator seeks to repeal crime reform as rates rise

Alaska Sen. Mia Costello seeks to repeal a sweeping reform of the state's criminal justice system — a reform that she backed in 2016.
The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2xMF0VS ) Wednesday that in the year and a half since reform, Alaska has seen crime rates rise, almost across the board.
The new system promotes counseling, treatment and other alternatives to jail for low-level nonviolent crimes.
Backers say it's inappropriate to link the uptick in crime to the reform, which still has not been fully implemented. But Costello argues that waiting it out is not worth the risk.
Costello said she has a draft copy of a bill to repeal the reform and she plans to pre-file it before next year's regular Legislative session.
