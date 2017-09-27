Police department settles with man after firing officer

A federal lawsuit against a South Carolina police department over a wrongful conviction has been settled following the termination of the officer accused of lying to get a search warrant.
The Sun News reports an order filed Sept. 21 says Adam Robinson's lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department was dismissed without costs; the settlement amount isn't disclosed.
The department fired 19-year veteran Donald Kent on Sept. 15. The state Supreme Court ruled he knowingly lied to obtain the warrant.
Robinson was convicted of trafficking cocaine after that warrant led to the seizure of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy pills at a mobile home in 2008.
Robinson sued the department and Kent, saying he'd moved out. The state Supreme Court overturned Robinson's conviction in 2016, after nearly six years in prison.
