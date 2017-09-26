This undated photo provided by the Michigan State Police shows Trooper Timothy O'Neill. Michigan State Police said that O'Neill died from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in the western part of the state Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The three-year veteran was on patrol when the crash occurred near Rockford, about 12 miles north of Grand Rapids. Mich.
This undated photo provided by the Michigan State Police shows Trooper Timothy O'Neill. Michigan State Police said that O'Neill died from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in the western part of the state Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The three-year veteran was on patrol when the crash occurred near Rockford, about 12 miles north of Grand Rapids. Mich. Michigan State Police via AP)
National Politics

Family of trooper killed in crash offers thanks for support

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 6:48 AM

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.

The family of a Michigan State Police trooper who died after crashing his motorcycle is offering thanks for an outpouring of support from around the country.

The statement from the family of 28-year-old Trooper Timothy O'Neill was released Tuesday ahead of his funeral in suburban Detroit. It specifically thanks state police, the Michigan State Police Troopers Association and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Georgia for the "overwhelming care they have shown all of us."

The statement says it's "been a very difficult time for our family, but knowing we have care and compassion from people around the nation brings us comfort in our pain."

The three-year veteran was on patrol last week when the crash occurred near Rockford in western Michigan. O'Neill was due to be married Oct. 7.

