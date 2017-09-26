Police seek help in eastern Oregon poaching case

State officials are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for the unlawful taking and wasting of a bull elk in eastern Oregon.
The Oregon State Police say on Saturday morning Oregon Police Fish and Wildlife troopers were notified of a dead bull elk on the Silvies Valley Ranch property in Harney County.
Police say a ranch employee discovered the bull elk near Buffalo Reservoir. Police say a trooper found that the bull appeared to have been shot with a high-powered rifle during archery season.
Police say the bull was left to waste and was possibly shot a day or two before being discovered.
The ranch is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
