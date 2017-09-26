National Politics

Police seek help in eastern Oregon poaching case

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 5:22 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

State officials are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for the unlawful taking and wasting of a bull elk in eastern Oregon.

The Oregon State Police say on Saturday morning Oregon Police Fish and Wildlife troopers were notified of a dead bull elk on the Silvies Valley Ranch property in Harney County.

Police say a ranch employee discovered the bull elk near Buffalo Reservoir. Police say a trooper found that the bull appeared to have been shot with a high-powered rifle during archery season.

Police say the bull was left to waste and was possibly shot a day or two before being discovered.

The ranch is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

