Dispatchers moved after mold found in police station

A Rhode Island town has started moving police dispatchers into a temporary trailer after the police department's aging headquarters was found to have mold and asbestos.
Scituate Police Chief Donald Delaere tells the Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2wTgPkQ ) that the move began Monday.
Delaere also wants to move officers into a community room at a fire station. He says prisoners that need to be held overnight can be sent to nearby departments.
A consultant told the town council that some evidence at the police station is covered in so much mold that it is unrecognizable.
