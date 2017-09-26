National Politics

Dispatchers moved after mold found in police station

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 2:23 AM

SCITUATE, R.I.

A Rhode Island town has started moving police dispatchers into a temporary trailer after the police department's aging headquarters was found to have mold and asbestos.

Scituate Police Chief Donald Delaere tells the Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2wTgPkQ ) that the move began Monday.

Delaere also wants to move officers into a community room at a fire station. He says prisoners that need to be held overnight can be sent to nearby departments.

A consultant told the town council that some evidence at the police station is covered in so much mold that it is unrecognizable.

