McLean County crash injures 2 including sheriff's deputy

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 5:19 AM

GARRISON, N.D.

Two men including a McLean County sheriff's deputy were injured in a weekend crash east of Garrison.

The Highway Patrol says Deputy Craig Salhus was responding to a call in Turtle Lake with his emergency lights activated about midday Saturday when his patrol vehicle collided with a pickup truck.

The crash happened at the intersection of state Highway 37 and U.S. Highway 83.

Salhus was taken to a hospital in Garrison and the 75-year-old Dunn Center man driving pickup was flown to a Minot hospital with unspecified injuries.

