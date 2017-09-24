National Politics

GOP candidate for NYC mayor qualifies for election debate

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 11:12 PM

NEW YORK

New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican candidate for New York City mayor, will debate incumbent Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio after her campaign says it has raised enough to qualify for the first general election debate.

In addition, her campaign is expected to receive around $1.6 million in voluntary matching funds through a city program. The program offers a six-to-one match for individual donations.

Candidates taking part in the program must also appear in at least two debates. The first debate will be held on Oct. 10 in Manhattan.

The assemblywoman said Friday she is excited to debate the mayor twice.

Malliotakis won the Republican nomination unopposed.

