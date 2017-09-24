President Donald Trump, second from left, greets U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange after speaking at a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala.
President Donald Trump, second from left, greets U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange after speaking at a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala. Evan Vucci AP Photo
President Donald Trump, second from left, greets U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange after speaking at a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala. Evan Vucci AP Photo

National Politics

White House: No defeat for Trump if Strange loses in Alabama

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 8:24 AM

WASHINGTON

The White House suggests it won't be a defeat if President Donald Trump's candidate ends up losing Alabama's Senate GOP runoff.

Legislative director Marc Short says Trump still supports Luther Strange, the establishment-backed candidate appointed to the seat that belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Strange is in a tight race against former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. The vote is Tuesday.

Short tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that Trump believes Strange will win, but "if he loses, I think the reality is that the Republicans will still hold that seat."

Trump rallied for Strange in Alabama on Friday, but the president acknowledged he may have made a mistake in endorsing Strange. Trump says Moore will have a harder time winning the general election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto 0:33

Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto
Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

View More Video