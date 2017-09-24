National Politics

New Castle police kills man who opened fire on officer

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 8:21 AM

NEW CASTLE, Ind.

Police in New Castle say a man was shot and killed after he opened fire on an officer whose own life may have been saved by his protective vest.

RTV6-TV reports that police in the community about 48 miles east of Indianapolis were responding to a call of a man breaking into cars early Sunday morning when they spotted 24-year-old Jared Burke. Burke fled on his bicycle but was caught behind a church a short time later by a police dog.

When the K-9 officer attempted to call off the dog, Burke pulled out a handgun and shot the officer in the chest. The officer returned fire, killing Burke.

Police say had the officer not been wearing the vest, the shot that caused non-life-threatening injuries would have killed him.

