State officials to host law enforcement hearings

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 9:51 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont officials are scheduling a tour of the state for several hearings on public safety and law enforcement.

The Times Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2xT3MVe ) the Senate Government Operations Committee will hold nine hearings from Thursday through Nov. 7.

The tour begins in Bellows Falls and White River Junction and ends at the Statehouse.

Democratic Sen. Jeanette White, chairwoman of the committee, says the hearings will help identify problems and potential solutions within local law enforcement.

White says the committee could create a bill based on ideas from the tour.

But if people express the system in place works, she says it is possible no action will be taken.

