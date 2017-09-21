National Politics

Newest North Dakota Supreme Court justice formally installed

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 5:20 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's newest state Supreme Court justice is officially on the job.

An investiture ceremony was held Wednesday to install Justice Jon Jensen, who has been hearing cases since Aug. 15.

Gov. Doug Burgum in July appointed Jensen to replace Justice Carol Kapsner. Kapsner announced her resignation in April after nearly 18 years on the state's highest court.

Jensen had been the presiding judge of the Northeast Central District. He's a graduate of the University of North Dakota law school and previously was in private practice in Grand Forks.

Jensen will serve at least two years before the general election in November 2020, when he must run for a new 10-year term.

