National Politics

US attorney general to address law enforcement in Boston

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 9:33 PM

BOSTON

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heading to Boston to talk to law enforcement officials about transnational organized crime.

Sessions is expected to give remarks Thursday at the U.S. attorney's office in the federal courthouse in Boston.

Targeting transnational gangs such as MS-13 has been a priority for Republican President Donald Trump's administration. Sessions has called MS-13 and similar groups "one of the gravest threats to American safety."

The street gang, also called Mara Salvatrucha, started in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. Authorities say it has more than 30,000 members worldwide and more than 10,000 in the U.S.

Federal authorities last year charged more than 50 members of the gang in and around Boston with racketeering, drug trafficking and gun charges.

