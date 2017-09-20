Borough delays decision couple's pet pot-bellied pig

A Pennsylvania borough has delayed a decision on whether a newly married couple can keep their pet pot-bellied pig.
Leechburg Council voted Tuesday to delay a decision on the pig owned by Destiny and Cody Griffith.
The borough about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh has an ordinance prohibiting swine and other livestock. The couple says they called the local district judge and were told the pig would be OK because it's a pet, not a farm animal — though officials couldn't immediately confirm that.
The couple moved to the borough about three weeks ago and had planned to honeymoon at Niagara Falls after their weekend wedding, but stayed in town to argue on behalf of Finley, their pet pig.
Council's vote will give the body more time to research and review the local ordinance.
