Officials approve emergency repairs for Iowa courthouse

County officials have approved emergency repairs to an aging Iowa courthouse with several deteriorating columns.
The Sioux City Journal reports that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved the work Tuesday for the courthouse in Sioux City.
The work is scheduled for October and will take roughly a week to complete. It's expected to cost roughly $22,000, less than the $50,000 originally predicted.
Cedar Rapids-based Vector Construction will try to stop corrosion on the columns by applying a coat of zinc that will meld with the existing steel-reinforcing bars.
Officials say column deterioration exposed rusty rebar within the column pilings, causing large pieces of concrete to break away.
The vote marks the third time in 18 months officials have ordered courthouse repairs.
