Mississippi license plate designs are not changing

Mississippi license plates featuring BB King's legendary guitar "Lucille" will be staying in place because the state legislature didn't allocate funds.
The Sun Herald reports the "Birthplace of America's Music" plates will stick around for at least another year.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue was scheduled to release new plates in October, as it does every five years. However, officials say the legislature didn't issue funds for the re-issue.
The department's government affairs and communications director, Kathy Waterbury, says she doesn't know when a new image will be introduced, but says the department will take up the issue with the legislature during the next session.
The blue guitar plate replaced the Biloxi Lighthouse plate, which debuted in 2007 and paid homage to the resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina.
Comments