National Politics

Mississippi license plate designs are not changing

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 3:33 AM

GULFPORT, Miss.

Mississippi license plates featuring BB King's legendary guitar "Lucille" will be staying in place because the state legislature didn't allocate funds.

The Sun Herald reports the "Birthplace of America's Music" plates will stick around for at least another year.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue was scheduled to release new plates in October, as it does every five years. However, officials say the legislature didn't issue funds for the re-issue.

The department's government affairs and communications director, Kathy Waterbury, says she doesn't know when a new image will be introduced, but says the department will take up the issue with the legislature during the next session.

The blue guitar plate replaced the Biloxi Lighthouse plate, which debuted in 2007 and paid homage to the resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique 0:52

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique
A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon 1:17

A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon

View More Video