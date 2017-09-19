Police: Woman killed when vehicle slams into tractor trailer

State police say a woman was killed when her vehicle slammed into the back of a tractor trailer as she was exiting the Maine Turnpike.
Maine Department of Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland says the woman's car was seen speeding on the turnpike Tuesday night. He says a state trooper had just activated the lights on his cruiser to pull the vehicle over when was driven off at the Auburn exit and then crashed.
The victim was not identified. The condition of the tractor trailer driver wasn't immediately known.
