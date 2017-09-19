National Politics

Police: Woman killed when vehicle slams into tractor trailer

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 11:13 PM

AUBURN, Maine

State police say a woman was killed when her vehicle slammed into the back of a tractor trailer as she was exiting the Maine Turnpike.

Maine Department of Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland says the woman's car was seen speeding on the turnpike Tuesday night. He says a state trooper had just activated the lights on his cruiser to pull the vehicle over when was driven off at the Auburn exit and then crashed.

The victim was not identified. The condition of the tractor trailer driver wasn't immediately known.

