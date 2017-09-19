Names of officers who fatally shot man in Tacoma released

Tacoma police have identified the three officers who fatally shot a man they say shot at them earlier this month.
Police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said Tuesday that 35-year-old William Johnson, 38-year-old Matthew Watters and 47-year-old Jeffrey Robillard fired their weapons Sept. 10 at Frankie Santos.
Police say officers were called to the 5600 block of South Lawrence Street that afternoon on reports of a man acting erratically.
Police say Santos was armed, yelling and making agitated movements when officers arrived. Police say officers told the man to drop the weapon and then gunfire was exchanged.
Police say the 58-year-old Santos died at the scene.
Boyd says the officers were not injured.
The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation continues.
