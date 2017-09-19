National Politics

Board suspends former principal rehired as teacher

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 6:45 AM

WINFIELD, W.Va.

A West Virginia school board has voted to suspend a former principal who was rehired as a teacher this year.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Putnam County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday ratify the unpaid suspension of Bradley P. Knell after he was charged last month with driving under the influence.

Knell was principal at Poca High School last year when he was accused of spending booster funds on personal purchases. He was arrested in September 2016 and resigned in February. He pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor and was ordered to pay court costs and restitution.

The school board voted in August to hire Knell as a teacher at Buffalo High School. He was arrested days later and charged with drunken driving.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Modesto rally supports young immigrants 0:57

Modesto rally supports young immigrants
Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 0:21

Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane

View More Video