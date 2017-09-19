Commission: State's civil court system unfair to poor

A state commission has found that Delaware's civil court system is unfair to people living in poverty.
The News Journal in Wilmington reported the commission's findings on Monday . The commission said that most poor people can't afford a lawyer to help with evictions, bankruptcies or domestic abuse.
The Delaware Access to Justice Commission offered several recommendations. The commission called on the state to provide more resources for legal aid, including pro bono work from attorneys. The commission also said the courts should make it easier for low-income defendants to represent themselves.
The Delaware Supreme Court ordered the creation of the commission of attorneys in 2014. It asked them identify where access to justice fell short and to provide ideas for solutions.
More than 120,000 people live in poverty in Delaware.
