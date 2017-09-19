National Politics

Gillespie, Northam to square off in second debate

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 12:35 AM

MCLEAN, Va.

The two major party candidates running to be the next governor of Virginia are set to square off at the their second debate.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam will met Tuesday evening at Capitol One's headquarters in Northern Virginia.

It's the second of three debates and is hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Virginia is one of only two states electing governors in 2017. The contest is getting national attention as a potential early referendum on President Donald Trump.

