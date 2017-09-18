Illinois Supreme Court to honor late Justice John Stamos

The Illinois Supreme Court will have a memorial service for the late Justice John J. Stamos.
The service at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Supreme Court chambers will be opened and closed by Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier. Paying tribute will be Justice Mary Jane Theis, former Justice Benjamin Miller, Stamos' son James, Illinois State Bar Association President Russell Hartigan and others.
Stamos died in January at 92 . His Supreme Court service from 1988 to 1990 included authoring an opinion decided in the wake of the Operation Greylord scandal involving Cook County judicial corruption. The opinion found that all lawyers are obligated to report misconduct.
Stamos was a Chicago city attorney, Cook County state's attorney, and First District Appellate Court judge for 20 years before joining the Supreme Court.
