State oversight board to vote on Philadelphia police funding

A state oversight board is set to vote on a plan to let Philadelphia use $245 million in reserve funds to pay for a new three-year police contract.
Phillly.com (http://bit.ly/2w2I3FL ) reports the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority will vote Tuesday on a plan to use the city's entire $200 million in labor reserves plus $45 million from the city's general reserve fund to pay for the pact.
Mayor Jim Kenney's staff says the plan being voted on by the oversight board isn't final.
Kenney's finance director Rob Dubow says a final plan to pay for the police contract won't be formulated until after the city figures out how to pay for new contracts for the city's firefighters and white-collar workers.
Dubow says various city departments will be asked to make budget cuts as a part of that process.
Comments