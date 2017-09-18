Bossert out front as Trump's detail man on homeland threats

In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Bossert is President Donald Trump’s detail man, the secretary of the nitty-gritty and a steady hand as the White House confronts a pair of monster hurricanes. That’s according to current and former administration officials who say the 42-year-old national security adviser is trusted by Trump. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo