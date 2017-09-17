National Politics

Party boats to receive curfew after resident complaints

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 11:08 PM

NEW YORK

Party boats in the New York neighborhood of Brooklyn that have had residents complaining will have a curfew imposed on them in an effort to reduce noise levels.

WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jAYZSe ) the boats at Sheepshead Bay will be required to be docked by 11 p.m. each night starting next spring. New York state Rep. Steven Cymbrowitz, a Democrat, says the curfew is the first step to cutting down on noise and pollution in the waterside neighborhood.

Resident Rich McManus says the boats can be out as late as 4 a.m.

Rojas Hendox says that boat owners are for the most part peaceful and the curfew is unfair to them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Greek Festival dancing 0:49

Greek Festival dancing

View More Video