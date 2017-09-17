Party boats to receive curfew after resident complaints

Party boats in the New York neighborhood of Brooklyn that have had residents complaining will have a curfew imposed on them in an effort to reduce noise levels.
WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jAYZSe ) the boats at Sheepshead Bay will be required to be docked by 11 p.m. each night starting next spring. New York state Rep. Steven Cymbrowitz, a Democrat, says the curfew is the first step to cutting down on noise and pollution in the waterside neighborhood.
Resident Rich McManus says the boats can be out as late as 4 a.m.
Rojas Hendox says that boat owners are for the most part peaceful and the curfew is unfair to them.
