DOJ halts review of Milwaukee police after program changes

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 12:44 PM

MILWAUKEE

The U.S. Department of Justice has halted a review of Milwaukee's police department.

The Justice Department says it is changing a program that once focused on improving trust between police and communities. The DOJ initiative will now focus instead on helping local law enforcement fight crime.

A department spokeswoman tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that cities such as Milwaukee that were currently under review will be moved into the new version of program.

As a result, those agencies will not get federal help to boost accountability or to implement reforms.

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn had requested the collaborative reform review in 2015 after federal prosecutors declined to charge a now-fired white officer who fatally shot a black man in Red Arrow Park.

