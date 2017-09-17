Working Families Party racks up primary wins

New York's Working Families Party is celebrating several local victories in the recent primary elections.
The progressive party focused more attention this year on local, down-ballot races for town boards, city councils and county legislatures and successfully backed 28 candidates for local offices around the state.
Party leaders say the victories show the Working Families Party can recruit across the state, helping to attract political newcomers and build grassroots network of volunteers and candidates for higher office in future elections.
The labor-backed party is best known for its involvement in statewide races and political campaigns in New York City. In November the party will have 145 candidates on the general election ballot
Comments