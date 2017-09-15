Suspect in fatal Alabama house fire found sleeping on barn

A suspect sought in connection with a fatal house fire in Alabama has been taken into custody after a manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
WBMA-TV reports that Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says Dustin Wade Martin was found sleeping on a barn off County Road 2 on Thursday night. Shearon says Martin is the suspect in a homicide investigation in connection with a Wednesday morning house fire that killed one unidentified person.
The case is currently under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office.
Shearon says Martin's vehicle was spotted Thursday night and a police chase ensued. Martin wrecked the car on a bridge and then fled on foot.
He was later taken into custody without incident.
It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Comments