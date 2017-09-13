Utah Gov. Gary Herbert holding annual fundraising gala

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is holding is his annual fundraiser this week though the Republican says he's not seeking another term as governor after winning re-election last fall.
Herbert's annual governor's gala in Salt Lake City on Friday night comes as state fundraising reports show the governor still has more than $700,000 sitting in his campaign account and two political action committees.
Herbert's political adviser Derek Miller said in a text message Wednesday that fundraising from the gala will go toward an Honor Flight where the governor will accompany 40 veterans to Washington, D.C.
Miller, who is also the president and CEO of the World Trade Center Utah, says the governor will also use the funds to support candidates and causes.
It costs $5,000 to sponsor a table at the event, which raised about $1 million last year.
