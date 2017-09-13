Man dies after being pinned by SUV at Michigan home

Authorities say a man has died after being pinned by an SUV that he was working on in a garage at a Michigan home.
The Lapeer County sheriff's department says 65-year-old Dennis Peters was replacing brakes on a friend's vehicle on Sunday evening in Mayfield Township when another man moved the vehicle. The brakes weren't working and it struck Peters, pinning him.
Authorities say Peters was taken to a hospital, where he died on Monday. The sheriff's department says the death is being investigated as an accident.
Mayfield Township is located near Lapeer, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
Comments