Police identify man killed in early morning shooting

Police have identified a New Jersey man who was killed in an early morning shooting.
Police say 29-year-old Denzel Uwubiti was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the middle of a street in Newark early Sunday. They were responding to reports of a shooting in progress.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly says Uwubiti was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Detectives are currently investigating the shooting. Police have not reported any arrests or commented on a possible motive.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
