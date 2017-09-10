National Politics

Police identify man killed in early morning shooting

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 11:05 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

Police have identified a New Jersey man who was killed in an early morning shooting.

Police say 29-year-old Denzel Uwubiti was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the middle of a street in Newark early Sunday. They were responding to reports of a shooting in progress.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly says Uwubiti was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting. Police have not reported any arrests or commented on a possible motive.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Bacon Fest 2017 1:03

Bacon Fest 2017
Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 1:03

Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby

View More Video